Brown posts double-double as UMBC knocks off Binghamton 89-78
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dion Brown scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UMBC over Binghamton 89-78 on Thursday night.
Marcus Banks scored 21 points, sinking 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range, for the Retrievers (8-18, 3-8 America East Conference). Regimantas Ciunys had 15 points.
The Bearcats (11-13, 3-8) were led by Armon Harried with 19 points and six assists. Tymu Chenery had 16 points and six rebounds. Nehemiah Benson scored 11.
