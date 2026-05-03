Brigance Brigade Foundation holds annual fundraiser to help families dealing with ALS

The Brigance Brigade Foundation held one of its big fundraisers on Sunday to keep its work going to help families impacted by ALS.

The Brigade Family Festival featured a 5.7K run, a 1.57-mile run, and a wealth of other family-friendly activities. It was held at the Canton Waterfront Park this year.

WJZ is the media sponsor of this event.

Running for ALS in honor of O.J. Brigance

The distances are a nod to co-founder O.J. Brigance's jersey number. The former NFL champion and current Baltimore Ravens senior advisor was diagnosed with ALS in 2007.

Sunday's event aimed to raise funds for the organization's People Living with ALS (PALS) grants, which are awarded to families to help offset caregiving services, equipment, and other costs.

"Everything that we raise is gonna go directly to the families. Everything from the dollars from a shirt, our registration, [whatever is spent on] a silent auction item," said Drew Vanlandingham, the Brigance Brigade Foundation's executive director.

Aside from helping families impacted by ALS, the organization has inspired them, too, like Laura Beutler, who serves on the organization's board.

"My husband Christopher passed away from ALS five years ago," Beutler said. "I had to take time away from ALS [advocacy] for a little while, but now that I've had some time to adjust to this new life I decided to give back."

Even if you missed the event, you can still help the Brigance Brigade Foundation. You can visit this website to donate at any time, or check out when its having another event you can take part in.