Briefly brighter and breezy weather Sunday in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland! Our mainly quiet weather continues.

Prepare for a slight breeze today lasting into the beginning of the week. Dry conditions are in place for a few days.

Warming up this week

We started 2026 on a cool note with below-normal temperatures. Sunday will continue that pattern, though temperatures will be on the cool side by only a couple of degrees.

We started the day with abundant cloud cover overhead but some partial clearing occurs through the late morning hours. A slight breeze is expected through the day with wind gusts up to around 25 mph.

Clouds were slow to clear this morning but a little more sunshine is expected today versus what we saw on Saturday. High temperatures this afternoon approach 40 degrees with wind chills in the 30s.

A warming trend is in progress here in Maryland.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will be similar to today, close to 40 degrees. Tuesday warms closer to 50, while Wednesday approaches 60 in some neighborhoods.

Afternoons in the 50s continue for the late week into part of next weekend.

Dry stretch

Overall, our weather pattern is leaning dry for the next few days. High pressure will shift offshore this weekend into early in the week. Warm air will build in over the next few days due to a southerly flow. A number of systems will move nearby or through Maryland this week.

However, it won't be until later in the week that we have rain chances return. Friday into Saturday will be our best chance for rain within the next week.