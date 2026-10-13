Brief summer-like weather in Baltimore, weather whiplash coming

Autumn in Maryland often means some wild temperature swings are summer and fall duke it out. This week is no exception with near record warmth Wednesday afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

A powerful cold front crosses the region Friday evening and brings in a Thanksgiving-like feel for the weekend. By Sunday morning, temperatures may be nearly 50 degrees colder than at their peak Wednesday afternoon. Frost is even possible in some communities early Sunday morning, especially just outside of the Baltimore Beltway.

Warmth builds in Baltimore, near record heat Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the upcoming workweek. Tuesday will feature the most sunshine, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be the warmest day, with high temperatures soaring into the mid-80s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high temperature of 85° at BWI Marshall Wednesday afternoon, which would be just shy of the record high of 86° set back in 1975.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will move through Maryland later in the day on Wednesday.

Thursday won't be as warm, with a continued chance of spotty rain showers crossing through the area. Despite the chance of a few showers, more hours on Thursday should be dry than wet, but you'll still want to have an umbrella.

Gusty showers Friday, chilly autumn weekend ahead

A powerful cold front will cross central and eastern Maryland Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.

Friday afternoon includes a surge of gusty winds, briefly warmer temperatures and a line of a showers. Behind the cold front Friday evening, temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s, with gusty winds between 25 and 40 mph.

Get ready for a true fall chill. Saturday. Weather conditions will be windy and chilly with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts will continue in the 25 to 40 mph range with the highest gusts taking place over some of the hilltops across parts of Carroll county.

Winds relax Saturday night, if skies remain clear and winds lighten enough, our first widespread frost of the season is possible.

Less wind on Sunday will make a huge difference with how the day feels. Despite a possible frosty start to the day, sunshine and less wind will warm us up into the upper 50s. The upper 50s Sunday afternoon will feel much more pleasant than Saturday with abundant sunshine and the lack of abrasive wind gusts.

It's not out of the question that the first flakes of the season fall across the mountains of western Maryland Saturday. Snow accumulations are not expected.