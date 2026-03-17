Repeat offender indicted for killing Baltimore store owner during armed robbery

A man was indicted on homicide and armed robbery charges related to the deadly shooting of a Baltimore store employee, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City.

Brian Burrows, 52, was arrested in February after police identified him as the suspect who shot and killed Khaled Saleh Mohamed Alshariki, a father of three who was working at Broadway Mart in East Baltimore.

Deadly shooting

According to charging documents and surveillance video, Burrows walked into the store and was greeted by Alshariki. Burrows was seen in the video pulling out a gun and firing a single shot at Alshariki, police said.

Khaled Saleh Mohamed Alshariki, a father of three, was killed during an armed robbery at Broadway Mart. The Alshariki Family

Burrows was then seen in the video reaching into the cash register and taking a small amount of money, according to charging documents.

He then walked out of the store, about a minute after the shooting, charging documents said.

"Khaled was a good person, a hard worker. He's got three children. Now there's no one to take care of them. It's so sad," family friend Mokhtar Gawbah told WJZ.

Repeat offender

According to police, Burrows was involved in another armed robbery at a nearby store two days after Alshariki's death.

Burrows was on supervised probation at the time of the shooting after being released from prison for a 2018 armed robbery. He served seven years of his initial 20-year sentence, court records show.

Burrows was arrested with the help of facial recognition technology, police said.

More than five months before the shooting, in September 2025, a warrant had been issued for Burrows after he violated parole, court records show.

Court records show that Burrows had been in and out of drug treatment centers for years before the shooting.