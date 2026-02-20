Repeat, violent offender arrested for killing father of three inside East Baltimore store

Baltimore police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a father of three children as the victim worked at a corner store just blocks from the Johns Hopkins Hospital campus.

Khaled Saleh Mohamed Alshariki was killed during an armed robbery at Broadway Mart on Friday, February 13. Mike Hellgren

Captured on video

Video WJZ Investigates obtained from the Broadway Mart at Broadway and Eager in East Baltimore shows the suspect walking into the store at 9:28 a.m. on Friday, February 13th.

Within seconds of clerk Khaled Saleh Mohamed Alshariki greeting him, the customer takes out a gun.

Surveillance images show the suspect aiming a gun at Khaled. Broadway Mart

After firing a single shot, the suspect goes behind the enclosed counter, reaches into the cash register, and takes a small amount of money.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect taking money from a cash register. Broadway Mart

He then calmly walks out of the store, leaving the victim on the ground, desperately crying out for help after being shot at close range.

The entire incident unfolds in less than a minute.

Additional surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving from inside the store. Broadway Mart

Repeat offender

Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Brian Burrows.

Baltimore Police Department released a mugshot photo of Burrows. Baltimore Police Department

They said two days after the murder, Burrows committed another armed robbery at a store just a 10-minute walk away at Bond and Oliver Streets.

Burrows committed another armed robbery at B&K Grocery, 10 minutes away from the original incident. Mike Hellgren

WJZ Investigates pored through court records and found Burrows was on supervised probation at the time of the killing and appeared to have been given many second chances.

He was released from prison last year for a 2018 armed robbery.

For that crime, Burrows was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the judge suspended most of that time, allowing his release after seven years.

A timeline of events

A letter to the court outlines Burrows' troubles after getting out of prison.

Page one of the court documents details Burrow's case. Baltimore Police Department

Page two of the court documents detail Burrow's case. Baltimore Police Department

•May 12th, 2025: Released from a substance abuse treatment program for violating a zero-tolerance policy

•He was then sent to a detox program but left two days later.

•July 11th: Burrows was sent to a behavioral health program

•July 29th: Burrows overdosed and was hospitalized, according to court records

•He was sent to yet another treatment program and left on August 3rd against medical advice.

•Parole and probation could not find him after that, and their letter states, "Mr. Burrows' whereabouts are unknown, and he is considered an absconder of supervision."

•A September 10th: A warrant was issued for Burrows' arrest

•His next known contact with law enforcement was February 19th, when the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested him for murder at a home on Linden Heights in Northwest Baltimore

•Court records also show a felony drug crime in 2017, the year before the first armed robbery. Burrows received 15 years in prison. That entire sentence was suspended.

Remembering Khaled

WJZ Investigates spoke to several friends and family members on Friday.

They are devastated at the loss, and some said they want the suspect to stay in prison for life.

"He asked him after he shot him to give him the money, and then he just took it and went," said family friend Mokhtar Gawbah. "Khaled was a good person, a hard worker. He's got three children. Now there's no one to take care of them. It's so sad."

The victim was a member of Baltimore's tight-knit Yemeni community.