BPD deputy commissioner tapped to lead Phoenix Police Department through DOJ investigation

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department's deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau has been named the interim police chief of the Phoenix Police Department in Arizona, according to authorities.

Sullivan will lead Phoenix's police department through a Department of Justice civil pattern or practice investigation over the next one to two years, police said.

During this time, the City of Phoenix will conduct a robust nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to authorities.



Sullivan will begin his role as interim chief on Sept. 12, police said.

He has worked for the Baltimore Police Department as the deputy commissioner of the operations bureau since 2019, according to authorities.

Two years later, in June 2021, he was tasked with overseeing the department's compliance bureau. He was the principle executive charged with bringing the department into compliance with the mandates of the federal consent decree, which the department entered into in 2017, police said.