3-year-old boy shot in ankle in West Baltimore

By
Stephanie Douglas
Stephanie Douglas
Stephanie Douglas joined the WJZ family in August 2025 as a morning reporter.
Stephanie Douglas

A three-year-old boy was shot and wounded in west Baltimore late Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Wilbron Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a boy who had been shot in an ankle. He was rushed to a hospital. There's no word yet on his condition, but his injuries are said to be "non-life-threatening."

Police have not released any more information about the shooting. There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7-LOCKUP.

