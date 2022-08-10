Box-truck crashes into Cecil County home
BALTIMORE -- A box truck crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said.
Units responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash at W. Main Street Road in Cecilton, the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company said.
One person was extricated from the truck, but their condition is unknown.
No further injuries have been confirmed. Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
