Box-truck crashes into Cecil County home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A box truck crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said. 

Units responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash at W. Main Street Road in Cecilton, the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company said. 

One person was extricated from the truck, but their condition is unknown. 

No further injuries have been confirmed. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on August 10, 2022 / 10:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

