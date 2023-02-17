Bowie State University student goes viral after uplifting ASL performance of Rihanna's Halftime show

Justina Miles on Super Bowl ASL performance Deaf performer Justina Miles on energetic ASL performance of Rihanna’s Halftime show 05:52

BALTIMORE — Bowie State University nursing student Justina Miles is the first deaf woman to sign the Superbowl halftime show.

Justina Miles went viral for her vibrant interpretation of Rihanna's medley "Look at You" in American Sign Language. She also signed Lift Every Voice and Sing before the game.

Miles joined CBS Mornings for an interview on Friday to talk about her process and the game.

Justina's impressive performance was done with just five days of preparation prior to the show.

"I got the set list about like five days before the show. And I was like nervous before," Miles said. In order to prepare, Miles memorizes the lyrics and the beat."

For Justina, her Superbowl performance was about showing Rihanna's art in her own way.

"I'm really like trying to show her art - like really show her art." Miles said. "How I feel to her songs. How the artists is herself like she's very...she's a visual performer."

Miles said the performance was not only an opportunity to highlight her work, but a chance to showcase the deaf community.

"That was my thinking before. Like getting there. I was like, I just hope I pop off. on a big scale. I hope I reached a big scale for the deaf community. That's what I do and how I got in my zone.", Miles said.

Justina Miles has positive long term goals. She said her dream job is to be a dance performer, but plans to pursue a career in nursing to help improve medical care for deaf individuals.