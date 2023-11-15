Watch CBS News
Bowie High School student arrested after being found with ghost gun, extended magazine

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old student at Bowie High School was arrested Tuesday after he was found with a ghost a gun, according to the Bowie Police Department.

Police said that around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, school administrators found the student with a 9mm ghost gun with a 30-round extended magazine, and notified police.  

The student was taken into custody, and was detained by the Department of Juvenile Services, before being taken to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

Police said there was no indication of a threat to anyone at the school, but that officers will maintain a presence at the school as a precaution.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call investigators 240-544-5700. 

November 15, 2023

