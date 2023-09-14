Bowie BaySkunks? Skunk delays Baysox game for second time this year

BALTIMORE -- Ever seen a skunk at a ballgame before?

The Bowie Baysox and the Harrisburg Senators have. Monday's interruption by this skunk at their ballgame was the second time this year that the two teams were interrupted by a skunk.

For the second time this season, we had a brief skunk delay.



Let us repeat: for the SECOND TIME THIS SEASON.@andre_magaro had the play-by-play this time around. https://t.co/GfOJGCtyy6 pic.twitter.com/kjEFpGNepm — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) September 13, 2023

There must be some sort of hidden meaning here. Either that or they are being stalked, or maybe skunks just like baseball.