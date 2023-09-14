Watch CBS News
Bowie BaySkunks? Skunk delays Baysox game for second time this year

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Ever seen a skunk at a ballgame before?

The Bowie Baysox and the Harrisburg Senators have. Monday's interruption by this skunk at their ballgame was the second time this year that the two teams were interrupted by a skunk.

There must be some sort of hidden meaning here. Either that or they are being stalked, or maybe skunks just like baseball.

