BOPA: "We are moving forward", Day 2 of Artscape underway

Police investigate Frederick County Sheriff deputy involved shooting that sent a man to Shock Trauma

Police investigate Frederick County Sheriff deputy involved shooting that sent a man to Shock Trauma

Police investigate Frederick County Sheriff deputy involved shooting that sent a man to Shock Trauma

BALTIMORE-- The Baltimore Office of Arts and Promotion share they are moving forward with Day 2 of the Artscape 40 festival.

The office stated they are aware of the possibility of inclement weather. This comes after the first day of the festival being cut short due to an emergency flash flood warning. "We are working closely with city agencies and community stakeholders to make the safest decisions on behalf of all Artscape attendees.", an official stated. "Weather is an unpredictable and quickly evolving situation and we are doing everything in our power to communicate confirmed changes in real time. We deeply appreciate your understanding and patience."

According to WJZ's First Alert Weather team, thunderstorms are expected to shower through Maryland Saturday evening.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Four-time Grammy-nominated Sheila E. will be the headlining performer tonight at 8:45 p.m. on the Mt. Royal Station Main Stage.

For more information, watch BOPA's social media pages, @promoandarts.