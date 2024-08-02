Artscape performances cancelled Friday due to emergency flash flood warning

Most families expected to spend $900 on back to school shopping, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Due to an emergency flash flood warning, all Artscape performances have been cancelled for Friday night, including headlining act Chaka Khan.

Baltimore Office of Emergency Management made the announcement via Twitter.

Baltimore City Residents :



Due to inclement weather, all remaining ARTSCAPE performances have been canceled for tonight, Friday, August 2, 2024.



as additional updates and information become available, it will be provided . pic.twitter.com/9apfCXMkND — Baltimore City OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) August 3, 2024

Artscape also made a Facebook post about the cancellation, stating the performances won't be rescheduled.

Artscape announces Chaka Khan and other performances are cancelled on Friday night due to inclement weather. Artscape via Facebook

Mayor Brandon Scott went to Twitter claiming he spoke to Chaka Khan about a potential return, "We will work to make it happen."

I spoke with Ms. @ChakaKhan a few moments ago. She was adamant that she wants to come back to Baltimore to perform in the near future! We will work to make it happen. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 3, 2024

The festival will resume on Saturday with a lineup of performances including headlining act, Sheila E. Family-friendly activities, visual arts performances, dozens of food vendors, and more will be available throughout the weekend.

WJZ First Alert Meteorologists are calling for steamy temperatures, high levels of humidity, and possible thunderstorms this weekend so attendees should come prepared and stay updated on weather.

Last year, some Artscape performances were cancelled on Saturday due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ophelia off the coast of the Carolinas.

Stay up to date on weather forecasts with WJZ's First Alert Meteorologists.