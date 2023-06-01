BOPA appoints local documentarian and film producer as interim CEO

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts has announced the appointment of an interim CEO, Todd Yuhanick, the quasi-governmental agency announced Thursday.

Yuhanick succeeds previous CEO Donna Sawyer, who resigned amid controversy over the city's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

Yuhanick, born in Baltimore County, is a documentarian and film producer. He previously worked for T. Rowe Price as a retirement investment consultant.

"We're delighted and grateful to Todd for his willingness to provide the necessary leadership to the dedicated staff of BOPA in this transition period, while also collaborating with our many stakeholders and City leaders to keep arts and culture front and center and provide the support our local creatives need to thrive and contribute positively to neighborhoods north, south, east and west," Brian Lyles, BOPA President and Chair of Directors said in a statement.

The agency said Yuhanick brings a "fierce passion for the arts," with an appreciation for how cultural and artistic programming can uplift city residents.

Yuhanick, 47, said he's honored to take on the role.

"Working alongside our incredible team and dedicated Board, and with the support of City leaders, we will support and

empower local creatives, collaborate closely with cultural institutions, and ensure that artistic and cultural programming thrives and reaches the widest possible audience in every part of our community." Yuhanick said in a statement.

BOPA said the search continues for a permanent leader.