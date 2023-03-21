Tell-all book to be released this week as authorities still search for ex-Hogan adviser Roy McGrath

BALTIMORE - As the nationwide search continues for Roy McGrath, the former Chief of State to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, we now await the release of a purported tell-all book.

McGrath failed to report to his trial last week in Baltimore on charges of theft, fraud and falsifying records.

Instead, he's now a fugitive and subject of a book he apparently helped write, which is now available for pre-order.

McGrath, who was one of Gov. Hogan's top advisers, is now wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

At the same time, a book, "Betrayed: True Story of Roy McGrath" will be released Wednesday.

It is ranked No. 12 in Kindle's "Politics & Government" Best Sellers section.

"It's just a strange timing of everything," said Tim Prudente, reporter at The Baltimore Banner.

Prudente reached out to the author, identified as "Ryan Cooper," who told the Banner he was a retiree from Hagerstown and now lives in Florida.

"We did a records search," Prudente said. "Didn't find a 'Ryan Cooper' that matched the description I later learned."

Cooper told Prudente he teamed up with McGrath on a manuscript and the two hoped to release the book following the trial.

"On Monday, when the trial (was set) to begin and Roy McGrath went missing, he scrambled to get it ready to publish it now," Prudente said.

McGrath faces decades in prison on charges he defrauded the state out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The focus shifted from Baltimore to McGrath's home in Naples, Florida, where federal authorities raided his home last week.

"We have no indication of his whereabouts," Prudente said. "The authorities have given us no indication they have any leads whatsoever. Then, out of the blue, a tell-all, essentially, promising all these insider details hits the internet for sale."

The book is 51 pages long.

Its description calls Gov. Hogan "reckless, delusional and ego-driven," saying he "hung his friend, Roy, out to dry when the political headwinds became too strong."

WJZ reached out the Hogan and McGrath's attorney, Joseph Murtha, for comment.

"In this day and age, anyone can publish a 'book' and repeat bizarre and baseless accusations, including fugitives from justice who are facing multiple counts of fraud," a spokesperson for Hogan said.