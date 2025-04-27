Bomb squad, arson investigators respond to detonated device in Southeast Baltimore, police say

A device was detonated near the Home Depot in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, prompting bomb squad and arson investigators to respond, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue for a report of an explosion. Police said an unidentified man detonated a device in the vicinity of other people.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Bomb Squad and Arson investigators are on scene, along with federal law enforcement partners and the Baltimore City Fire Department.

This happened near the Wendy's and the Eastern Ave. entrance to The Home Depot.

Over the scanner, reports were limited.

"City-wide, all units refrain from broadcasting in the area of the Home Depot 6315 Eastern Avenue," a dispatcher said.

Other units were told to hold off until the bomb squad arrived.

"Make sure the scene is secured and locked down. Do not allow the fire department to let hazmat touch anything until the squad… bomb squad arrives," a dispatcher said.

The scene cleared around 7 p.m. Bomb Squad and Arson detectives, along with federal law enforcement partners and the Baltimore City Fire Department, are still investigating and searching for a suspect.

Suspect was on Wendy's property before fleeing

The manager of the Wendy's on Eastern Avenue called it "chaotic" when he arrived for his 3 p.m. shift.

He said police requested the restaurant's security video. He says police told him the male suspect was in the parking lot and was near the drive-thru before leaving the area.

"Then they went through our drive-thru. Still don't know why they did that one," Roshade, the manager at Wendy's, told WJZ.

Roshade didn't indicate if he watched the security video. He says his staff was nervous that the suspect could return to the area and cause harm to them.

"He or she is on the camera. They don't feel safe. They feel as though we should close," Roshade said.

Wendy's was forced to briefly close, but reopened around 7 p.m. The Home Depot remained open.