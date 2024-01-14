Bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd, 87, to be Baltimore's MLK Jr. Day Parade Grand Marshal

MLK Jr. Day Parade to march through Baltimore Monday

BALTIMORE - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will march through Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

The annual Baltimore tradition will start at 12 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.

The parade will continue west onto Baltimore Street.

This year's Grand Marshal is someone WJZ has introduced you to in the past -- Ernestine Shepherd, an 87-year-old personal trainer, professional model and the world's oldest woman competitive bodybuilder.

Seven marching bands will participate, including the Maryland National Guard Army band.

The event will end at approximately around 3 p.m.

Because of the parade, traffic will be impacted in Baltimore -- including detours and parking restrictions.

W. Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

W. Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mulberry Street between N. Payson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Howard and Lombard Streets -10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Preston Street - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Druid Hill Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The following parking restrictions will be implemented on Monday, January 15, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street

Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street

W. Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street

W. Baltimore Street from N. Fremont Avenue to N. Poppleton Street

N. Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street

Pennsylvania Avenue (both sides) from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)