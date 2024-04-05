Body of third construction worker recovered from Key Bridge wreckage in Baltimore

Body of third construction worker recovered from Key Bridge wreckage in Baltimore

Body of third construction worker recovered from Key Bridge wreckage in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Unified Command confirmed dive teams recovered the body of a third construction worker at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage on Friday, April 5.

Dive teams recovered the body of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval at approximately 10:30 Friday morning, according to an update released by the Unified Command.

This comes one week after two bodies were recovered from a vehicle underwater, on Wednesday, March 28, two days after the collapse of the Key Bridge.

Investigators did not release details on where Suazo-Sandoval's body was recovered in the wreckage, but did confirm that Maryland State Police's Underwater Recovery Team was a part of the recovery, and that leaders along with Governor Moore's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with Suazo-Sandoval's family Friday.

"The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up," said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. "There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families," he said.