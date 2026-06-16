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Body of missing Towson student recovered in Potomac River after two-day search

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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The body of a missing Towson University student was recovered from the Potomac River on Tuesday after a nearly two-day search.

Nazir Bell, 20, was reported missing after swimming in the river near the Billy Goat Trail A, across from Sandy Landing.

Bell's family members "remained nearby, holding vigil and awaiting word from responders," according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

"Our thoughts are with the family," Piringer added.

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