Body of man stabbed to death found in storage container in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The body of a man stabbed to death was found last week in a storage container at a vacant home in West Baltimore, police said Monday.
Officers responded Thursday afternoon to the report of a suspicious package at the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue, where they found a storage container on the porch of a vacant, "emanating a foul smell," Baltimore police said in a news release.
The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office, where the man's death was ruled as a death by stabbing. It's unclear when the man was killed.
The victim was identified only as an adult man.
Anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.