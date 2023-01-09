Body of man stabbed to death found in storage container in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The body of a man stabbed to death was found last week in a storage container at a vacant home in West Baltimore, police said Monday.

Officers responded Thursday afternoon to the report of a suspicious package at the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue, where they found a storage container on the porch of a vacant, "emanating a foul smell," Baltimore police said in a news release.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office, where the man's death was ruled as a death by stabbing. It's unclear when the man was killed.

The victim was identified only as an adult man.

Anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.