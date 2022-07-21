Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville

BALTIMORE -- A body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded at 12:30 to the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive for reports of an unresponsive person. There, they found the body in the lake.

Recovery efforts are underway. Police said detectives did not respond to the scene, but police have not confirmed whether foul play was involved.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.