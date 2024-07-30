Body-camera video shows construction worker after rescue from Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a construction worker was pulled to land after the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

In the video obtained by our media partner The Baltimore Banner, officers are seen helping Julio Cervantes Suarez onto the dock and then walking toward land, occasionally stopping and grabbing the railing.

Eight construction workers were on the bridge when the massive cargo ship Dali lost power and hit a critical span of the bridge, causing it to collapse.

Two construction workers survived and six were later recovered in the Patapsco River.

The devastating bridge collapse shut down the federal channel and closed full access to the Port of Baltimore for two months.

Those who died in the bridge collapse were 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez and 35-year-old Jose Mynor Lopez.