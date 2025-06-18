Body camera video shows deadly Baltimore County police shooting during mental health episode

Newly-released police body camera footage shows when a man was shot and killed after officers responded to a mental health crisis on May 18 in Baltimore County.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating.

The IID will determine if the shooting was justified or if charges should be filed.

What led up to the deadly shooting?

Police responded to the 8200 block of N. Boundary Street in Dundalk, where they found 43-year-old Glenn Pettie armed and in the middle of a mental health episode.

Pettie's mother told WJZ she called the police to de-escalate the situation, but instead, the response turned fatal.

Investigators said officers attempted to speak with Pettie around the back of the home before he fired shots. That's when police said officers shot Pettie, who died after being taken to the hospital.

Neighbors told WJZ that Pettie's grandmother and 20-year-old son were pleading with the officers to stop shooting.

"They knocked on her door, they knew he had mental health issues, so one cop gets out, knocks on the door, and the other cop sits in his car," said a neighbor. "Then the one cop gets on his radio and tells the other cop he's going to walk around back."

The officer, identified as four-year veteran Michael Brady, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Community reacts to shooting

Residents told WJZ the mental health crisis could have been handled without Pettie being shot to death.

Neighbors and the family acknowledged Pettie's mental health issues. He made a social media post before he was killed that said, in part, "I'm tired of no sleep…this town has gobbled me up and showed no love for me and mine."

Pettie's neighbor said police "could have done it a different way."

"Even when he was going through his mental health crisis, we would talk to him, I would talk to him," a neighbor said. "He would say, 'You are my Libra friend,' and he always smiled and talked to me. I was always able to calm him down and talk to him. They could have done it a different way."