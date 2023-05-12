Blues is Alright Tour to debut at Charm City Blues Festival

BALTIMORE — The Blues is Alright Tour is making its debut at The Lyric for the Charm City Blues Festival.

Featuring King George, Calvin Richardson, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey, and Pokey Bear, the blues performance will feature "musical storytelling filled with stark emotion and a revolving reality check," according to the North American Entertainment Group.

King George

Southern Soul sensation, King George, renowned for his lively R&B sound, has swiftly charmed his fans. From Hopkins, SC, he stormed the Southern Soul scene, quickly ascending to headline The Blues Is Alright Tour in Spring 2023. His debut album, Juke Joint Music, released in 2022, initially gained traction on YouTube in 2020. King George's music, blending R&B, soul, and funk, promises to delight old-school music enthusiasts and inspire some toe-tapping.

Calvin Richardson

Calvin Richardson, a Monroe, North Carolina native and son of a Gospel singer, began his music journey in his mother's act, The Willing Wonders. His solo career started with Universal Records' 1999 release, Country Boy, followed by a rebound with Hollywood Records, releasing the Grammy-nominated 2:35 PM in 2003. Recently, he joined Shanachie Records, debuting with When Love Comes in 2008.

Lenny Williams



Lenny Williams, the quintessential soul crooner from Oakland, California, is known for his distinctive, passionate voice, marking him as a significant influence in R&B. His career highlights include the classics "Cause I Love You" and "So Very Hard to Go." Williams' enduring style has influenced modern R&B and Pop artists. Recognized with Kanye West for the BMI Songwriter's Award for "Over Night Celebrity," Williams continues to captivate global audiences with his timeless focus on love.

Theodis Ealey



Theodis Ealey, a multifaceted blues artist from Mississippi, started his musical journey at age 4. Signed by Atlanta's renowned Ichiban Records in 1991, he enjoyed four successful albums over six years. When Ichiban closed, the "Bluesman Lover" turned adversity into opportunity, founding his own label, IFGAM Records.

Pokey Bear



Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wardell "Pokey Bear" Brown started his career in rap before transitioning to the Blues/Southern Soul genre. His soulful sound and unique style were first recognized in projects produced by Beat Flippa, notably in his songs "They Call me Pokey" and "Side Piece." The latter resulted from a collaboration with Heavy, highlighting Pokey's lyrical prowess.

The show kicks off Friday October 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.