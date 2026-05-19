U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover practice and demonstration expected to cause traffic in Annapolis

The U.S. Navy's elite flight squadron, the Blue Angels, will rehearse a flyover Tuesday before a demonstration on Wednesday in Annapolis, Maryland.

The display is expected to cause traffic and road closures in the city Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Anne Arundel County police.

What are the Blue Angels?

The Blue Angels is a Navy flight team that performs stunts and maneuvers during air shows across the country.

They fly F/A-18 Super Hornets at about 700 mph, nearly the speed of sound.

The show in Annapolis coincides with the U.S. Naval Academy's Commissioning Week, which runs from May 16 to May 22, with a graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22.

What time do the Blue Angels fly?

On Tuesday, the Blue Angels' practice air show will begin at 2 p.m. over the Severn River.

On Wednesday, the show will begin at 2 p.m.

The Blue Angels will return to Maryland for another demonstration on June 27 and June 28 for the Sail250 airshow in Baltimore.

Traffic restrictions for Blue Angels flyover

Vessel traffic in the Severn River will be restricted Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During the Blue Angels' practice on Tuesday, and the air show on Wednesday, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

The exit 27 ramp of Route 50 onto southbound MD-450 (Baltimore/Naval Academy) will be closed

The Naval Academy Bridge will be closed, with significant delays expected on MD-450 and MD-648 south of US-50.

Access to Pendennis Mount, Greenbury Point and the Naval Support Activity will be limited.

Southbound MD-450 traffic will detour northbound at the World War II Memorial.

Southbound MD-648 traffic will detour at Greenbury Point Road and will not access MD-450.

Drivers should expect delays, detours and heavy traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Police said.