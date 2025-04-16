HealthWatch: Black mothers at higher risk for pregnancy related complications

Black Maternal Health Week is shining a light on a crisis that is putting Black mothers at a higher risk of death from pregnancy-related complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And these deaths are often preventable.

"In Baltimore and most places in the United States, Black women are dying at three to four times the rate of their counterparts during the birthing process and during the postpartum period," Lashelle Stewart, executive director of Baltimore Healthy Start said.

Research shows this gap exists across all income and education levels. Even wealthy Black women face higher risks than the poorest white women in some states.

Black women are also more likely to suffer serious complications like preeclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, blood clots, preterm birth and low birth weight.

Advocates say systemic racism in healthcare plays a big role. Many Black mothers say they aren't listened to when they speak up about their health concerns.

"Moms aren't heard, moms aren't believed," Stewart said. "They somehow feel our pain tolerance is greater than others or that we are exaggerating, and they're not taking advice from moms who truly know their bodies."

Solutions are being pushed at the state and federal level. Many states have extended Medicaid coverage to one year after childbirth, instead of the standard 60 days. That's key, since nearly half of maternal deaths happen in the first year postpartum. Baltimore Healthy Start provides resources to the mother up until the child is18months

More states are also supporting paid family leave and expanding access to telehealth. But the U.S. still has no national paid parental leave policy.

Black Maternal Health Week observed each April, this year it is from the 11th to the 17th, and it aims to raise awareness and push for change. Advocates hope this week reminds lawmakers and health leaders what's at stake. For more information on the resources and education surrounding Black Maternal Health, you can visit the Baltimore Health Start website.