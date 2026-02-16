Baltimore celebrates Black History Month with second annual parade on Presidents Day

Baltimore is celebrating Black History Month with a parade on Presidents' Day.

The second annual parade will start at noon at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street and will end at Freemont Avenue and Poppleton Street.

The parade is expected to cause road closures and parking restrictions in the city on Monday.

Road closures

The parade will travel south along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then west on Baltimore Street.

Drivers can expect delays as temporary traffic stops will be used during the event.

The following streets will be closed, with parking restrictions in place:

W. Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers can still access Westbound US-40.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

W. Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mulberry Street between N. Payson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Preston Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Druid Hill Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Howard and Baltimore Streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to the median) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking restrictions

Parade attendees are encouraged by the city's Department of Transportation to use public parking facilities near the parade route, as parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

The following streets will have parking restrictions in place between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.: