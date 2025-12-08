Biting cold temperatures return to Maryland through Tuesday

Gusty and numbing winds are arriving across Maryland Monday. Wind-chills will drop into the teens and 20s throughout the day. The coldest air of the season yet is supposed to arrive tonight with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Bitter and biting cold air across Maryland

This week is starting off with another arctic blast. Early morning temperatures across Maryland are in the lower to middle 30s with wind-chills as low as the teens and 20s.

Do not expect much of a warm-up today with high temperatures for today already having been reached. Winds will stay out of the north-northeast keeping windchills in the teens to middle 20s. Expect overcast and cold weather through the day today.

With northly winds continuing tonight, expect some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Overnight lows will dip into the middle to upper teens.

Tuesday will be another very cold day across the state. Despite sunshine, high temperatures will only climb into the middle 30s. This is after a very cold morning with many neighborhoods starting their morning in the middle to upper teens. Luckily winds won't be as aggressive Tuesday out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Briefly milder Wednesday and Thursday

The weather turns briefly turns milder Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures recover into the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday will be the mildest day with highs in the upper 40s with plenty of cloud cover. An isolated shower or two is possible Wednesday, but these showers would be rain and not snow.

Thursday will be blustery and chilly with highs in the lower 40s with the return of sunshine. The good news is we'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but winds will be blustery and cold out of the west-northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

Wintry weather possible late this week

Winter weather may become an issue Thursday night into Friday, but more likely Friday into Saturday as a fast-moving storm moves in from the west. This could bring snow or a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle to upper 30s.

Some leftover wintry weather is possible into early Saturday morning before skies clear. Another reinforcing shot of cold will arrive Sunday with highs only reaching the lower 30s. We may need to watch out for a brief period of wintry weather Saturday night into early Sunday before that next shot of painfully cold air arrives.

This is a fast paced weather pattern with multiple chances of wintry weather in the extended forecast, so it's important that you keep checking back in for updates.