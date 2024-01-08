Birdland Caravan to visit 14 Maryland cities from January 25-27

BALTIMORE - Baseball season is right around the corner, and the hype train is getting started for the Baltimore Orioles.

The team announced the plans for the Birdland Caravan from January 25 to January 27.

The three-day winter tour will include fan rallies, photo opportunities, happy hours, bowling, Topgolf, and the caravan kickoff show with Justin, Scott & Spiegel live.

This caravan has events at Bowlero Timonium and Topgolf Germantown for fans to interact with players. The Birdland Caravan will make stops throughout Maryland in 14 different cities, including throughout the three-day winter tour, including Baltimore City, Capitol Heights, Catonsville, Columbia, Frederick, Gambrills, Germantown, Hagerstown, Halethorpe, Havre De Grace, Laurel, and Timonium.

Fans in Easton and Westminster will also have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash while holding the American League East Champions flag.

Current Orioles players and coaches participating in select events include Keegan Akin, Cody Asche, Mike Baumann, Matt Borgschulte, Danny Coulombe, Colton Cowser, Ryan Fuller, Fredi Gonzalez, DL Hall, Austin Hays, Ryan Klimek, Tony Monsolino, Ryan McKenna, John Means, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins, Joey Ortiz, Grayson Rodriguez, Anthony Sanders, Dillon Tate, Nick Vespi, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Jordan Westburg and Bruce Zimmermann, along with prospects Jackson Holliday, Chayce McDermott, Coby Mayo and Cade Povich. Manager Brandon Hyde and General Manager Mike Elias will attend select events.

For event and ticket information, visit this website.

The Orioles won 101 games last season and made the playoffs.

Pitchers and catchers report next month.