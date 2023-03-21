Bicyclist struck, killed in Aberdeen crash

BALTIMORE -- A bicyclist died after he was struck by a car Monday night in Aberdeen, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the US Route 40 eastbound around Short Lane for the crash, where they found medics treating 55-year-old James Blevins, who was suffering from severe injuries.

Blevins was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, but died of his injuries Tuesday morning, police said.

The striking vehicle and 25-year-old driver remained on the scene.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting Aberdeen Police in an investigation, which is ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed, police said.