Baltimore leaders have decided not to renew the city's controversial agreement with Baltimore Gas and Electric that allowed the company to make infrastructure investments to the underground utility network.

Mayor Brandon Scott's administration notified the utility company of its decision Friday via a letter. Officials are opting to negotiate a new deal with the utility company rather than automatically renewing the existing one, wrote Veronica McBeth, the city's director of transportation.

This story by Emily Opilo continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore wants to renegotiate controversial underground utilities deal with BGE