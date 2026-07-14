BGE to begin shutting off power for unpaid bills. What customers can do.

A Maryland consumer group is urging homeowners to apply for utility bill grants, as BGE plans to begin terminating service for customers who are late on their payments.

Starting on July 15, BGE will begin cutting power for customers with unpaid bills.

The Maryland Energy Advocates Coalition (MEAC) says homeowners should take advantage of opportunities to reduce their bills.

"Many households in the Baltimore region are going to suffer when these power shutoffs happen, especially seniors living on fixed incomes who simply cannot afford their energy bills," Laurel Peltier, Chair of the Maryland Energy Advocates Coalition, said. "We are urging anyone with an unpaid BGE account balance to act now as many will qualify for programs to help them pay their energy bills."

According to state data, nearly 250,000 Marylanders who'd fallen behind on their utility bills in 2025 didn't make use of any energy assistance.

As of March 2026, Maryland households were, on average, $735 behind on their utility bills, a 19% increase since March 2025.

Proposed rate increases

Earlier this month, BGE filed a request with the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to raise its customers' electricity bills by an average of $8 per month to "sustain a safe and reliable electric service."

In total, the gas and electric company is asking for a $156 million rate increase.

The PSC will review the request, and the new rates are expected to take effect in early 2027. For the time being, there will be opportunities for public input.

The PSC's first hearing for BGE's requests is scheduled for August 11.

BGE proposed an investment strategy to limit costs; however, many customers have already reported feeling frustrated by rising costs dating back to January.

According to the MEAC, BGE's electric delivery rates have nearly doubled while gas rates have nearly tripled since 2010.

What BGE customers can do

Maryland homeowners in need of support have a few options: