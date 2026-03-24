BGE moving forward with controversial powerline project in 3 Maryland counties

A judge issued a proposed order for Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) to continue with its controversial powerline project in Harford, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore counties.

The Brandon Shores Power Plant in Anne Arundel County, which is owned by Talen Energy, is closing down, leaving BGE to plan how to service residents in the area.

BGE told WJZ that the project would connect transmission lines using space where lines already exist to link Anne Arundel, Harford, and Baltimore counties to another power plant in Pennsylvania.

"The bottom line is, this project is absolutely vital and absolutely necessary for the systemwide reliability of our region," BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said in April 2025.

Opponents of the power line project have until April 21 to appeal the decision.

Community concerns with the powerline project

Residents in the path of the power line project have been vocal about their disapproval.

Harford County officials want BGE to settle issues with land ownership before work begins, and to also pay property owners.

The group "No More Power Lines" was formed to push back and voice concerns over the powerline project. At public meetings, community members said they are worried about the potential environmental impacts.

"Now they want to add 12 more of these high voltage, 230,000-volt industrial power lines coming through a residential community, coming within feet of windows where little children sleep," said John Von Paris, a Kingsville resident. "The electromagnetic radiation that comes off of these poles is very concerning."

Rachel Ullmann said she has other safety concerns.

"I'm very concerned about the risk of wildfires, especially since the line runs through the Gunpowder Falls State Park," Ullmann said. "My house is within 100 feet of the park, and I can't do anything to stop a wildfire once it starts."

Community members had also said they'd explore alternate options, possibly by seeing the lines built underground.

However, Alexopulos said that option is 5 to 10 times more expensive and would have more of a significant environmental impact.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks had hoped to find a middle ground in the effort with BGE.

"The county council, twice now in a unanimous and bipartisan vote, has asked for them to try to set some better conditions, and we don't see any action from those who want this project," Marks said.