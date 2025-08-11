BGE asks customers to conserve electricity after substation disconnection

Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) is asking customers to conserve electricity to avoid possible widespread outages after a substation experienced an unplanned disconnection from BGE's system.

The electrical company issued the warning after a substation failure was tied to the Brandon Shores Power Plant in Curtis Bay, the Maryland Freedom Caucus said.

BGE said in a letter to customers that it is working with the power plant's owner to make safe and quick repairs.

PJM Interconnection, the region's power grid operator, is looking to determine whether there is enough power in the region.

"To reduce the potential for an outage, we are asking all BGE customers to conserve electricity beginning immediately and through this evening," BGE said in the letter.

The letter continues, "Unfortunately, a temporary outage may still be unavoidable. If an outage is necessary, we will make every effort to alert you in advance. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Prepare for a power outage

BGE shared ways to prepare for power outages, including:

Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare non-perishable foods.

Make sure cellphones, computers, electric vehicles, and necessary electronic equipment are charged.

Have a flashlight and extra batteries nearby.

A backup plan should be made for medication that requires refrigeration or medical equipment that needs electricity.

Ways to conserve energy

According to BGE, here are ways to conserve energy:

Keep an eye on your thermostat.

Use ceiling fans or standalone fans.

Close your blinds, shades, and curtains.

Hold off on using washing machines, dryers, ovens, stoves, and dishwashers.

Turn off all of your non-essential appliances and devices.