BGE to begin layoffs, says it is focusing on "operating efficiently"

Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) is planning to lay off some of its employees, citing decisions by management to scale back or pause some projects as the reason.

The gas and electric company says its focus remains on efficient operations and cost management.

"We do not take this decision lightly and recognize that it affects people's lives," BGE President and CEO Tamla Olivier said in a statement. "What has always made BGE special is our people, the way we show up for one another, for our customers, and for our community. This is a difficult moment, but I'm confident in our ability to come together and continue to deliver on our purpose."

BGE said management's strategic decision to cut back or pause certain projects would lead to a reduction in work and a reduction in workforce.

"These decisions are never easy, but they are necessary to strengthen BGE's long-term ability to serve our customers and advance our commitment to affordability and reliability," a BGE spokesperson said.