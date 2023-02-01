Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour with stop in DC

(CNN) -- This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour.

On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited "Renaissance World Tour" is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account.

The tour will begin in Europe this May before landing in North America on July 8. The United States dates include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and more.

While it is listed as a Washington D.C. stop, the star is playing in Maryland at FedEx Field in Lanham, home of the Washington Commanders.

It hasn't been announced yet when tickets might go on sale.

"Renaissance," the Grammy winner's seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.

Her last tour was "On the Run II" in 2018 which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.