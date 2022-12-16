Watch CBS News
BetMGM sports betting app hit with $146,000 fine for taking wagers early in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - One of the new mobile sports betting apps in Maryland is hit with a record fine.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, BetMGM paid a $146,000 fine for taking wagers before they were officially authorized to do so.

BetMGM accepted 146 live sports bets during a three-hour window on Nov. 16, one full week before the app was approved to go live.

The company said there was an error with the app during a pre-launch testing period.

BetMGM is one of seven mobile sports betting apps that launched in Maryland on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 6:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

