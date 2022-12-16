BetMGM sports betting app hit with $146,000 fine for taking wagers early in Maryland

BALTIMORE - One of the new mobile sports betting apps in Maryland is hit with a record fine.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, BetMGM paid a $146,000 fine for taking wagers before they were officially authorized to do so.

BetMGM accepted 146 live sports bets during a three-hour window on Nov. 16, one full week before the app was approved to go live.

The company said there was an error with the app during a pre-launch testing period.

BetMGM is one of seven mobile sports betting apps that launched in Maryland on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.