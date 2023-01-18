Berry Elementary School in Charles County investigating threatening remarks made by student

BALTIMORE — Berry Elementary School in Charles County is investigating an alleged threat of violence by 9-year-old student.

A student at Berry Elementary School reported that they had overheard another student threaten violence at the school.

The student's parents have been informed, and Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) have been made aware of the situation. The student may face disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools.

Parents are asked to discuss the matter with their children.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Private First Class Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.