Ravens OL Ben Cleveland suspended 3 games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse

Ravens backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

The league announced the suspension on Monday.

The 27-year-old Cleveland has appeared in 10 games this season with no starts.

Cleveland was arrested in Georgia earlier this year on suspicion of drunken driving. The Ravens later re-signed him. This is his fifth season with the team.

Baltimore took him in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia.