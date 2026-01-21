Search for a new operator underway to reopen beloved Baltimore grocery store

A beloved Mount Vernon grocery store's return is up in the air after the new operator pulled out, sparking a search for a new one to ensure the store reopens.

Eddie's of Mount Vernon closed in June 2023 after decades in business.

Ashish Bhandari took the reins as operator in April 2024, first aiming to reopen the store months later during the summer. After that passed, the store was slated to reopen in 2025.

While it's a snag no one wanted to see, a neighborhood leader is hopeful a new operator will be easier to find, given all the work that's been done already with the store.

Finding a new operator

Reynold Defreitas has many memories of going to Eddie's on Eager Street.

"He had everything you could think about. We used to take our lunch there," Defreitas said. "I really miss Eddie's."

Defreitas one of many clamoring for its return. Since Eddie's closed, neighbors have been hungry for either the store to reopen or a new grocer to take its place.

Over the phone, landlord Dennis Richter confirmed Bhandari pulled out due to personal reasons. Richter added that Bhandari is helping find a replacement.

When Bhandari became the store's operator, neighbors often saw the progress in real-time. There are also notices posted on the front of the store, demonstrating the progress that was made.

The effort included using a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

However, some snags kept pushing the reopening date back. Some of the issues were described to the Baltimore Liquor License Board at a hearing on Oct. 10, 2024.

"[My client has] had a problem with construction delays, a change of contractor, and then the delay of getting the approval and reimbursement from the state under this grant," attorney Stephan Fogleman said.

The silver lining

When announcing the news on social media, the Mount Vernon-Belvedere Association, or MVBA, described some of the work that's been done.

"After two years of coordinated rehabilitation, including major system repairs, interior upgrades, and restoration of the historic storefront, the space is fully ready for grocery use," the post reads.

MVBA president Jack Danna said that will help attract a new operator faster.

"We have a store that's turnkey," Danna said. "So, there isn't two more years of going back, or negotiating with a new operator. These renovations, repairs and upgrades have been done."

Eddie's was Mount Vernon's only grocery store. Given how much of the neighborhood's residents walk or rely on public transportation, it makes the reopening even more important.

"There are a couple things that you need to make a neighborhood tick and at the very top of that list is a basic, functioning grocery store that is accessible to all. That's why Eddie's is so important, and without it we're still gonna be challenged," Danna said.

MVBA is working with the nonprofit Jubilee Baltimore to find a new operator. If you're interested in becoming the operator, or just want to learn more, you can reach Danna at president@mvba.org.