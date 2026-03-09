Beloved Baltimore teacher found dead inside elementary school

A beloved Baltimore elementary school teacher was found inside Arundel Elementary School on Monday morning after she died over the weekend, according to school officials.

Deborah Tolson, a mathematics interventionist, had been with the Baltimore City Public Schools for 23 years and had been at Arundel Elementary School for seven years.

The school released early at 10:15 a.m. as the school community processed Tolson's death.

"Ms. Tolson was a very beloved member of our school community for seven years," school principal Kerry-Ann Malcolm said in a letter to families. "A pillar of the school community, she was beloved by both students and staff."

The cause of death is unknown.

School officials said that the Baltimore City Public Schools crisis team will be at the school to provide support and resources for students and staff.

"Our hearts and thoughts remain with Ms. Tolson's family and friends, as well as our entire school community, in this difficult time," Malcolm said.

In the letter, Malcolm urged parents and guardians to talk with their children about what had happened at the school.

"Please expect our students to be affected in some way with this news," Malcolm said. "I encourage you to talk about what happened and to allow your child to discuss her or his feelings and thoughts."