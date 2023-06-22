Watch CBS News
Bel Air Walgreens temporarily shut down because of 'hazardous situation,' fire officials say

BALTIMORE - Crews have temporarily shut down a Walgreens in Harford County because of a "hazardous situation," firefighters said.

Hazmat Teams, the Harford County Health Department and firefighters are at the Walgreens, in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.

No other information was provided.

Stay with WJZ for updates on this story.

June 22, 2023

