Bel Air Walgreens temporarily shut down because of 'hazardous situation,' fire officials say
BALTIMORE - Crews have temporarily shut down a Walgreens in Harford County because of a "hazardous situation," firefighters said.
Hazmat Teams, the Harford County Health Department and firefighters are at the Walgreens, in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.
No other information was provided.
