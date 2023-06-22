Bel Air Walgreens temporarily shut down because of 'hazardous situation,' fire officials say

BALTIMORE - Crews have temporarily shut down a Walgreens in Harford County because of a "hazardous situation," firefighters said.

Hazmat Teams, the Harford County Health Department and firefighters are at the Walgreens, in the 600 block of Hoagie Drive.

Volunteer Firefighters from @BelAirVolFireCo & @HarfordCoDES Hazmat Team are on scene of a hazardous situation @Walgreens, 606 Hoagie Drive in #BelAirMD. @HarCoHealthDept has been requested. The store is temporarily shut down. Earlier reports of Wawa being closed were incorrect. pic.twitter.com/uy07BjVAsf — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 22, 2023

No other information was provided.

