Multiple officers injured while responding to behavioral crisis incident in Baltimore

Multiple officers were injured after a behavioral crisis in Southeast Baltimore, according to police.

According to police, a man attacked two officers in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday morning. Four officers were injured while attempting to take a 29-year-old into custody.

All four officers, and the suspect, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Behavioral crisis incidents in Baltimore

Last week, a Baltimore County Police detective shot and killed a 51-year-old man after an encounter with police.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on April 23, officers received a call that a man, later identified as Arvel Jones Sr. was shooting arrows at passing cars.

Jones' son spoke exclusively with WJZ, and said that police overreacted, and that his father suffered from mental health issues.

Last year, 26-year-old David Linthicum, was found guilty of shooting two police officers before leading authorities on a near multi-day manhunt in 2023.

Linthicum's attorney argued that police deviated from the mental health crisis protocol, which led officers to a dangerous situation.

How often do behavioral crisis incidents occur in Baltimore?

Between Jan. 2024 and June 2024, BPD received 4,280 calls for service related to behavioral Crisis, suicide attempts, or emergency petition, according to BPD data.

The data shows a slight decrease in behavioral health-related services calls in comparison to the same period in 2023.

Calls to the Baltimore Crisis Response center, however, increased by 12.2%, per the report.