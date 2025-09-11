Beavers drives in go-ahead run as Baltimore Orioles beat Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2

Rookie Dylan Beavers drove in the winning run for a second straight day, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Pirates 3-2 on Thursday to finish a three-game sweep and hand Pittsburgh its sixth straight loss.

Jackson Holliday singled and stole his 16th base to lead off the seventh against Colin Holderman (0-2). Gunnar Henderson was walked intentionally with one out and Holderman left after striking out Emmanuel Rivera.

Evan Sisk entered and Beavers singled on a 3-2 pitch for a 3-2 lead. Beavers singled in the winning run in the 10th inning for a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Jared Triolo singled to lead off the first against Cade Povich before scoring on a two-out base hit by Nick Gonzales to put the Pirates up 1-0.

Jeremiah Jackson had a one-out single off Johan Oviedo in the Orioles' first and Henderson followed with his career-high 31st double. Rivera tied it 1-1 with a groundout.

Colton Cowser drew a leadoff walk in the second, stole his 10th base and scored on a two-out single by Coby Mayo to put the Orioles up 2-1.

Alexander Canario led off the third with his sixth home run — a 409-foot shot to left field — to pull the Pirates even.

Povich allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Rookie Grant Wolfram (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Keegan Akin pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Oviedo allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Baltimore (69-77) has won three straight and eight of nine.

Key moment

Alex Jackson threw out NL stolen base leader Oneil Cruz at second to end the game.

Key stat

Baltimore entered with four walk-off wins in a five-game span for the second time in franchise history. The Orioles also did it June 23-27, 1954.

Up next

The Pirates travel to play the Nationals on Friday. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (8-2, 1.51) starts Friday in Toronto opposite Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (11-8, 3.97).