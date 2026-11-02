Beautiful weather to start the week across Maryland, late week rain

Early morning chilly temperatures Monday will give way to a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Spring-like weather will be felt Tuesday into Wednesday during the afternoon hours. This nice weather is out ahead of our first chance of rain in over two weeks.

Election Day weather forecast for Maryland

After some early morning patchy fog Tuesday, the weather is looking fantastic for Election Day.

Maryland polling locations open at 7 a.m. with temperatures projected to be in the upper 40s with patchy areas of fog lingering. The lunchtime and after work vote look the mildest and nicest with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will cool off into the upper 50s as the polls close at 8 p.m.

Wednesday's weather is looking fabulous as well with more patchy early morning fog giving way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Once again high temperatures will be well above average in the middle 70s. Clouds thicken late Wednesday ahead of a chance of showers late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Dry stretch ends Thursday and Friday with wet weather returning

After over two consecutive weeks without rain across central and eastern Maryland, the extended dry stretch will end late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Light rain with pockets of moderate rain are likely Thursday into Thursday evening. We are not expecting large rainfall totals, but the wet weather will slow down travel and likely linger into the Ravens game Thursday evening. Light rain or showers look likely for the game with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. against the Jaguars at M & T Bank Stadium.

More light rain or pockets of showers will linger into Friday. Temperatures Thursday and Friday remain unseasonably mild near 70°.

Seasonably cooler and dry weather returns for next weekend.