Beautiful weather for Baltimore Orioles' home opener

The forecast continues to trend warmer for the Orioles' season opener Thursday afternoon. Dramatic weather changes begin Friday with rain, thunderstorms, and falling temperatures.

Late spring warmth for Orioles' home opener

The Baltimore Orioles' home opener forecast features pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s along and near Chesapeake Bay to the lower 80s west, northwest, and southwest of the Baltimore Beltway.

Look for a gusty breeze out of the south-southwest during the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will gust out of the south, 20 to 30 mph.

Today stays dry. Showers and thunderstorms will develop later this evening and continue through the overnight hours. Overnight lows will only dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rainy Friday, chilly weather this weekend

The next cold front will bring us scattered rain and embedded thunderstorms early Friday morning. The thunderstorm threat is mainly before 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will be warmest, near 60° , early Friday morning.

More light rain is expected during the afternoon as temperatures plunge into the 40s. Rain should end by Friday evening. Most communities will pick up between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain. Plan on a brisk Friday afternoon and evening as much colder air blows into Maryland.

The brunt of the chilly weather arrives Friday night. Temperatures drop below freezing early Saturday morning. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50° on Saturday afternoon, with a chilly breeze.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds should get temperatures back into the 50s to near 60° by Sunday.

Warm weather quickly returns to Maryland early next week

Temperatures continue to warm up through the early part of next week as a chance of scattered rain returns to the forecast Monday and Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Clouds and a few showers will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 70s on Monday and Tuesday. We'll approach 80° during the first few days of April. There is the chance of a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.