Beautiful weather continues right into Halloween for Maryland

Several more days of sunshine, dry, and comfortable weather are in the forecast. Looking ahead, a pattern change brings our next chance of needed rain heading into the first week of November.

Nice and seasonably mild weather continues through Wednesday

Following an early morning in the 40s and lower 50s, Tuesday afternoon will peak around 70° with abundant sunshine. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

After morning patchy fog Wednesday, the rest of the day will feature variable clouds and slightly more humid weather. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. Despite any additional clouds, the weather remains dry Wednesday.

Fall color continues to expand across Maryland. Current weather conditions are extremely supportive of the color change. Moderate fall color is being observed across most of central Maryland and the Baltimore metro. We should reach peak over the next week or two - close to the seasonal average. There are not any strong winds in the forecast to strip the fall color off the trees in the foreseeable future.

Late week warmth, cool and comfy Halloween for Maryland

Thursday will be a stunning weather day with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures peaking in the lower 70s. Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

A weak cold front will cross the area later Friday or early Saturday. The forecast remains dry as it moves through. The front will help cool temperatures down a bit through Halloween weekend. High clouds will increase on Halloween (Saturday) afternoon. But, the forecast remains dry. Temperatures are forecast to peak in he upper 60s Saturday.

Plan on temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s through trick-or-treating on Saturday with dry weather conditions and light winds.

Wet weather will gradually return for the start of November

Remember - we fall back by one hour Sunday at 2 a.m. Your sunrise Sunday will be an hour earlier at 6:34 a.m. The sunset will also be an hour earlier at 5:05 p.m. Sunday's weather looks mostly cloudy, with a chance of spotty rain arriving late in the day.

A bigger weather pattern change comes as we begin November. Several rounds of wetter weather are possible in the first workweek of November. At this point, we still need more rain as drier than normal conditions continue across the region. The timing of rain along with its coverage and intensity are still very uncertain as models disagree on the arrival time of this next complex storm system.