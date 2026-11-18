This winning stretch of fall weather will continue through Saturday. Enjoy it while it lasts! The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potential coastal storm Sunday into Monday.

Cold mornings give way to pleasant afternoons in Baltimore metro

After widespread morning frost and freeze conditions, we're looking at a wonderful Wednesday ahead. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the middle 60s. Winds will be nice and light.

More widespread frost and freeze conditions are likely Thursday morning ahead of another gorgeous afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will be similar with a chilly morning followed by highs approaching 70° in a few spots.

Pick of the weekend is Saturday ahead of coastal storm

Saturday is our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. Expect beautiful weather with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the mid-60s. The forecast remains dry through Saturday.

A chance of rain will start to increase on Sunday, ahead of the next cool-down. Right now computer models still disagree with how long the rain lasts and how much rain we may receive Sunday. This all depends on the track of a coastal storm to our south. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates to Sunday's forecast as information on the storm and its impacts becomes more clear.

If the coastal storm or potentially subtropical storm tracks closer to the coast, there is the potential for heavier rain and wind. This would mean the possibility of possible Alert Day(s) Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.

Seasonably cold air will blast into the area Tuesday and last through the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The pattern also is looking stormier than normal through Thanksgiving Day weekend.