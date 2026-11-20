Gorgeous weather will continue through Saturday with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking a coastal storm Sunday into Monday. The exact track of this coastal storm will determine the rain intensity and impacts. The latest trends as of Friday morning point toward light to steady rain and minor impacts from this storm.

This kicks off a more impactful period of weather that will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gorgeous weather continues in Baltimore metro through Saturday

Plan on plenty of sunshine, with afternoon temperatures topping out lower 70s Friday afternoon. The breeze remains light, with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Saturday is our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. The superb stretch of weather continues Saturday before ending. Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. The forecast continues to look dry Saturday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Coastal storm will bring some impacts to Maryland Sunday

A chance of rain will increase Sunday. The exact track and timing of this coastal storm is starting to become more clear. The track of the storm should stay to our east. This would bring some light to steady rain and breezy weather to the area. The steadiest rain would be along and/or east of I-95.

Right now, major impacts from this storm are not expected. However, any shifts to the west with the storm's path would bring greater rainfall totals and impacts to the area.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates to Sunday's forecast in case of any changes.

Behind this system colder air will blast into Maryland on Tuesday and last through the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The weather pattern could bring more inclement weather into the busier post Thanksgiving weekend.